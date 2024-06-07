Ramaphosa announces GNU as the ANC's preferred model to govern
The purpose of the GNU would be the tackling of pressing issues that South Africans want addressed, the president says
07 June 2024 - 00:07
The ANC has decided to form a government of national unity (GNU) with other political parties after its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday evening...
