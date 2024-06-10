Politics

ANC wants to lock GNU partners into a five-year deal

A national dialogue will enhance the pressing task of rebuilding social cohesion in a fractured society after a particularly toxic and divisive election campaign

10 June 2024 - 11:37 By Lizeka Tandwa

The ANC is planning to use a national dialogue as the springboard to lock its government of national unity (GNU) partners into a five-year agreement to ensure a stable government...

