Politics

Premiers warn MECs to put residents first

Limpopo, Mpumalanga cabinets boast sweeping changes

19 June 2024 - 05:00 By Sibongile Mashaba and Mandla Khoza

New premiers in Limpopo and Mpumalanga have warned members of their cabinets not to fail the people, to deliver services and not be afraid to call each other out...

