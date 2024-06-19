MKP defections lead to crucial by-elections
All eyes will be on the results of 6 wards in the KwaZulu-Natal south coast
19 June 2024 - 17:43
Party bigwigs have been deployed in a last-minute bid to motivate constituents in the heavily contested Umzumbe local municipality by-elections on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.