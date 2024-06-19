Politics

ANALYSIS

Some hurdles for MK Party's Electoral Court case

On Wednesday the majority of the parties that were supposed to have received court papers had not

19 June 2024 - 16:17
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

An application to the Electoral Court by the MK Party to set aside the election faces several immediate obstacles — the most pressing being that by Wednesday morning, most of the parties that were supposed to have received court papers had not. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. FRANNY RABKIN | A dearth of facts and evidence in MK Party’s ConCourt case Insight
  2. Judicial Conduct Tribunal clears judge Mngqibisa-Thusi of gross misconduct News
  3. Constitutional Court dismisses MK Party application to halt first sitting of ... Politics
  4. MK Party's IT 'expert report' on election 'system crash' not up to scratch Opinion & Analysis
  5. The National Assembly can’t exist with fewer than 350 members, MK Party tells ... Politics
  6. Negotiations and boycotts can't stop a new president being elected News

Most read

  1. Godongwana likely to remain finance minister amid calls for continuity Politics
  2. Young MPs take up their seats in seventh parliament Politics
  3. Premiers warn MECs to put residents first Politics
  4. Some hurdles for MK Party's Electoral Court case Politics
  5. ANC wants to lock GNU partners into a five-year deal Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...