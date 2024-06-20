Hlabisa calls public spats by GNU partners irresponsible
The IFP leader said ANC and DA leaders were excitable and wanting to appear as champions and big brothers in the GNU
20 June 2024 - 19:54
The IFP has weighed in on the debate by party leaders involved in the government of national unity (GNU) calling the recent public spat between the ANC and DA irresponsible...
