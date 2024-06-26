MK Party’s claim of 9.3-million missing votes ‘patently false’, says IEC’s Sy Mamabolo
The commission and its legal team worked through the nights of May 31 and June 1 to process objections and complaints and enlisted 28 attorneys to assist
26 June 2024 - 08:54
There was a “complete lack of evidence” in the MK Party’s (MKP) court case to support allegations of vote rigging, the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says in court papers. ..
