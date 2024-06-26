'Not one iota of evidence' to back up MK Party's 'sweeping' vote-rigging claims: Zille
The DA has filed court papers in the Electoral Court opposing the MK Party's case to set aside the election result
26 June 2024 - 13:08
While the DA had disagreements in the past with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the court case by the MK Party to set aside the recent election was “of an entirely different nature”, says the DA’s Helen Zille in court papers. ..
