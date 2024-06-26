Politics

'Not one iota of evidence' to back up MK Party's 'sweeping' vote-rigging claims: Zille

The DA has filed court papers in the Electoral Court opposing the MK Party's case to set aside the election result

26 June 2024 - 13:08
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

While the DA had disagreements in the past with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the court case by the MK Party to set aside the recent election was “of an entirely different nature”, says the DA’s Helen Zille in court papers. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Could Hlophe, as an MP, get a seat on the JSC? News
  2. IEC must answer MK Party’s Electoral Court case by Tuesday, court orders South Africa
  3. Constitutional Court dismisses MK Party application to halt first sitting of ... Politics

Most read

  1. Mbalula’s letter to Steenhuisen: what led to the DA’s demand for 12 cabinet ... Politics
  2. MK Party’s claim of 9.3-million missing votes ‘patently false’, says IEC’s Sy ... Politics
  3. 'Not one iota of evidence' to back up MK Party's 'sweeping' vote-rigging ... Politics
  4. KZN’s government of national unity embarks on fat-trimming exercise Politics
  5. DA demands 12 cabinet posts and preference in selection of DGs Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...