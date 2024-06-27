Politics

GNU deal on knife's edge as Ramaphosa replaces DTIC with tourism in his offer to DA

President's decision to withdraw offer to give DA ministry of trade, industry & competition irks party's leadership and negotiators

27 June 2024 - 13:44
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

The government of national unity (GNU) deal is at a risk of collapse after President Cyril Ramaphosa amended an offer for cabinet positions he earlier made to the DA...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. GNU deal on knife's edge as Ramaphosa replaces DTIC with tourism in his offer ... Politics
  2. Zizi Kodwa to remain a normal MP without any significant responsibilities: ... Politics
  3. Mbalula’s letter to Steenhuisen: what led to the DA’s demand for 12 cabinet ... Politics
  4. MK Party’s claim of 9.3-million missing votes ‘patently false’, says IEC’s Sy ... Politics
  5. MK Party calls for IEC lifestyle audit as part of protest march demands Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...