Politics

Zizi Kodwa to remain a normal MP without any significant responsibilities: Mbalula

He is barred, however, from holding a position of authority such as a minister, deputy, MEC or chair of a committee

27 June 2024 - 14:14

..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Dukwana elected speaker in Free State legislature after ANC intervention Politics
  2. DA optimistic a deal with Ramaphosa will be reached soon Politics
  3. DA threatens to pull out of Gauteng GNU Politics
  4. UDM becomes the latest party to join ANC-led GNU Politics
  5. Right after the inauguration, cabinet horse-trading begins in earnest Politics

Most read

  1. GNU deal on knife's edge as Ramaphosa replaces DTIC with tourism in his offer ... Politics
  2. Mbalula’s letter to Steenhuisen: what led to the DA’s demand for 12 cabinet ... Politics
  3. MK Party’s claim of 9.3-million missing votes ‘patently false’, says IEC’s Sy ... Politics
  4. Zizi Kodwa to remain a normal MP without any significant responsibilities: ... Politics
  5. MK Party calls for IEC lifestyle audit as part of protest march demands Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...