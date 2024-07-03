ANC to turn to other parties as DA’s ‘pullout stunt’ blindsides Fikile Mbalula
Lesufi expected to name at least seven ANC MECs on Wednesday
03 July 2024 - 18:54
“We are not going to be co-opted,” was the statement by DA provincial leader Solly Msimanga in the middle of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula's media briefing signalling that the party had pulled out of the government of provincial unity in Gauteng. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.