Politics

Luthuli House gives Lesufi green light to announce his executive after talks with DA collapse

Gauteng premier expected to announce at least seven ANC MECs

03 July 2024 - 13:44

Luthuli House has allegedly given Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi the green light to announce his executive that excludes the DA...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ANC and DA again fail to reach a deal in Gauteng Politics
  2. LISTEN | 'DA acting like a spoilt brat': Maile lashes out after DA torpedoes ... Politics
  3. EDITORIAL | Gauteng talks drag on with ANC and DA still far from finding each ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. IEC asks Electoral Court to press ahead with MK Party case Politics
  2. ‘It would be irrational to send Hlophe to the JSC,’ NGOs tell parliament Politics
  3. Could Ramaphosa's cabinet test the resolve of the ANC's unity project? Politics
  4. 'Not one iota of evidence' to back up MK Party's 'sweeping' vote-rigging ... Politics
  5. Mbalula’s letter to Steenhuisen: what led to the DA’s demand for 12 cabinet ... Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...