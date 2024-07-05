Politics

DA mum on taking up historically criticised ministerial benefits

The party has swallowed its previously sharp tongue on the matter after its own members were appointed to cabinet

05 July 2024 - 13:43
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

The DA has been mum on whether it will take up ministerial benefits afforded to its executive members in the government of national unity (GNU)...

