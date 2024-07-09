Politics

ATM accuses IEC of manipulating elections to favour ANC

The aggrieved party has gone to the Electoral Court asking it to declare the election ‘a nullity’

09 July 2024 - 15:24
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has in court papers to the Electoral Court accused the IEC of “deliberate conduct ... to manipulate the election results, conclusively to steal the ATM votes and rig the elections to advantage one political party to the detriment of others”. ..

