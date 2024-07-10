Politics

'We won't protect anyone from scrutiny': Scopa chair Songezo Zibi

'Too many people would need to co-operate for there to be a cover-up'

10 July 2024 - 21:33
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

New Scopa chair Songezo Zibi has vowed to be independent and says he has no intention of protecting anyone from scrutiny when it comes to public funds...

