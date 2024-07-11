EFF, MKP accuse parliament of ‘steamrolling’ budget process
Opposition parties have accused the government of national unity majority in parliament of rubber-stamping proposed departmental budgets and steamrolling the budget process through legislature in a bid to meet the end of July deadline to pass the national budget.
The EFF and MK Party said as a result, no qualitative parliamentary work or proper interrogation of the budget was being done, which undermines parliament’s oversight role and allows the executive to get away without proper scrutiny.
During Thursday’s meeting of the National Assembly programme committee, the EFF led criticism of the process that parliament has been following since Tuesday in which MPs and portfolio committees were not given sufficient time to scrutinise the departmental budget presentations they are expected to approve in debates.
The party charged that without adequate time and space to interrogate the budget, the process could be deemed illegal.
Parliament began the budget process on Tuesday, with several committees allocated only two hours to receive budget presentations from departments, including those of relevant entities, and for MPs to consider those presentations.
A number of committees, which have been competing for limited space in the precinct, could not conclude their work on time.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said there was “a serious disorganisation” in the work of parliament especially in the qualitative consideration of the annual performance plans of the executive and the budgets.
He said documentation which is “extremely extensive” and contains budget figures and figures in relation to programmes, performances and other the qualitative facts, were only given to MPs during the meetings or the night before and committees were forced to sit for two hours to consider these extensive reports.
With more than 50% of MPs new to parliament, this gave the executive an unfair advantage, he said.
“In essence, we are being steamrolled to just rubber-stamp, there is no interrogation, and it can’t take place under those conditions,” he said.
“There is no single committee where members received documents at least 48 hours before (the meeting), so that when a claim is made for instance by a commissioner of police in a document they are going to represent, one is able to verify (the information).”
Ndlozi also alluded to the disorganisation of venues where committees would be rushed to wrap up their meetings because another committee and department need to use the venue. Parliament has had a shortage of venues since a fire destroyed its large committee rooms in January 2022.
Ndlozi said in one meeting, state entities were given eight minutes to make their presentations and after two hours there was no conversation, the meeting had to stop because another committee was coming in.
“There has not been qualitative parliamentary work over the last two days.”
Ndlozi said while they understand the budget process has to conclude by July, parliament was disadvantaged by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s delayed announcement of the executive, which meant it could not constitute its committees.
“The executive must live with the consequences of its actions. It is the fault of the president that we are in this situation.”
Let’s defend the integrity of the parliament process and executive oversight. Don’t allow us to be steamrolled by the executive.EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
Ndlozi, backed by other EFF MPs and the MKP proposed that parliament postpones Ramaphosa’s opening of parliament address scheduled for next Thursday to August. This way parliament committees could focus on budget votes and conclude their work qualitatively, he said.
“Let’s defend the integrity of the parliament process and executive oversight. Don’t allow us to be steamrolled by the executive.”
EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu revealed there was unanimity in a meeting of the chief whips forum (CWF,) which meets behind closed doors, on Wednesday that what had happened thus far in terms of budgeting and committee processes was not satisfactory.
He said chief whips had agreed that budget votes scheduled for Thursday and Friday should be postponed to allow committees to exhaust deliberations and compile reports that would be presented in the budget votes for approval.
He too characterised the process as “steamrolling”, saying MPs had not been given adequate opportunity to reflect on the budgets and APPs and what should be approved as amounts to be expended by the executive.
National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza, who chairs the committee, confirmed receipt of a report of the discussion in the CWF, saying she had considered some of the options that were being made.
“Unfortunately, as you know that there are particular timelines we have to meet in the approval of the budget and it’s not only the National Assembly that has to consider it, it has to factor in the National Council of Provinces.”
Didiza said the committees that went ahead with their budgets votes (debates) were the ones whose chairpersons indicated readiness to proceed.
“All of us do appreciate that we are not in a space where we would have liked to be in terms of the timelines, particularly because of the reasons you yourself have articulated about when the committees were finally reconstituted, which is not ideal or what we would have liked,” said Didiza.
“But the unfortunate part with respect to the timelines of when we need to approve the budget, there is very limited space.”