EFF, MKP accuse parliament of ‘steamrolling’ budget process

Opposition parties have accused the government of national unity majority in parliament of rubber-stamping proposed departmental budgets and steamrolling the budget process through legislature in a bid to meet the end of July deadline to pass the national budget.

The EFF and MK Party said as a result, no qualitative parliamentary work or proper interrogation of the budget was being done, which undermines parliament’s oversight role and allows the executive to get away without proper scrutiny.

During Thursday’s meeting of the National Assembly programme committee, the EFF led criticism of the process that parliament has been following since Tuesday in which MPs and portfolio committees were not given sufficient time to scrutinise the departmental budget presentations they are expected to approve in debates.

The party charged that without adequate time and space to interrogate the budget, the process could be deemed illegal.

Parliament began the budget process on Tuesday, with several committees allocated only two hours to receive budget presentations from departments, including those of relevant entities, and for MPs to consider those presentations.

A number of committees, which have been competing for limited space in the precinct, could not conclude their work on time.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said there was “a serious disorganisation” in the work of parliament especially in the qualitative consideration of the annual performance plans of the executive and the budgets.

He said documentation which is “extremely extensive” and contains budget figures and figures in relation to programmes, performances and other the qualitative facts, were only given to MPs during the meetings or the night before and committees were forced to sit for two hours to consider these extensive reports.