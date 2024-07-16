Solly Mapaila’s comments unfortunate and far from the truth, says ANC’s Nomvula Mokonyane

Not only was the SACP consulted, she said, they were taken along throughout the entire process until President Cyril Ramaphosa formed his government

The ANC and its tripartite alliance partners are at loggerheads over comments made by the SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila on Monday. ..