Ramaphosa expected to present GNU reform agenda in Opening of Parliament address

“This landmark event not only outlines the government's strategic objectives and policy priorities but also officially inaugurates the new parliamentary term. It symbolises the continuity of democratic governance and sets the stage for legislative and executive collaboration in addressing national challenges and pursuing the country's development goals,” said Didiza.

DA leader John Steenhuisen, minister of agriculture, said despite his party’s role having evolved, the party will continue to fight against “problematic” national policies and legislation such as the NHI, BELA Bill and “any proposal which is anti-constitutional or seeks to divide and regress South Africans”.

Steenhuisen said they expect Ramaphosa to outline South Africa’s reform agenda, which he said was, in many cases, aligned with DA policy when it comes to unlocking investment and economic growth and building a capable state.

“I am glad to see that the DA’s presence in the GNU is strong and visible, and I trust that the president’s address will reflect the plurality of voices now in national government, and that he will commit himself wholeheartedly to this necessary policy shift.”

Labour federation Cosatu, which is also an ANC alliance partner, said it had high expectations for Ramaphosa’s address.

“The challenges facing workers and the economy are daunting; from a 42% unemployment rate and stagnant economic growth, to entrenched poverty and inequality, endemic crime and corruption, and struggling public and municipal services,” said Cosatu’s parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks.

Parks said Cosatu expects Ramaphosa to provide an account of progress made by the sixth administration, respond decisively to society’s challenges and set clear interventions and time frames to address these.

“It is critical the seventh administration build upon and accelerate the momentum set in place during the previous term. Key areas government needs to focus on include:

Increasing assistance for Eskom to end load-shedding, accelerate maintenance programmes, bring on board new generation, and roll out investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure. These will boost Eskom’s ability to support the economy’s growth and industrialisation.

Ramp up support for Transnet and Metro Rail to secure and ensure all railway lines are fully operational, ports are modernised, and congestion ended as these will unlock the mining, manufacturing and agricultural sectors and help save and create thousands of jobs.

Similar stabilisation and rebuilding plans are needed for other embattled state-owned enterprises, particularly the SABC, the Post Office and Postbank. With the right support and competent management, they can once again make a positive contribution to the economy and halt retrenchments.

Reviewing and boosting industrial financing and export incentives provided for critical growth and jobs intensive sectors.

Expediting the implementation of the new mining rights application system to unlock the mining sector, save and create badly needed jobs, and generate critical revenue for the state.

Intervention and capacitation programmes need to be accelerated to turn our rising numbers of distressed municipalities around and avoid creating ghost towns and communities.

Investing in and capacitating overstretched frontline public services, in particular the home affairs, schools and health facilities.

Boosting the war against crime and corruption by filling critical vacancies and ensuring law enforcement organs have the resources they need, specifically the South African Police Service, National Prosecuting Authority and courts.

Extending relief to the poor and unemployed, and help young people enter the labour market by drastically increasing the Presidential Employment Stimulus and setting a progressive path for raising the SRD Grant to the Food Poverty Line, linking its recipients to skills and employment programmes, and its transformation into a Universal Basic Income Grant.

Providing the South African Revenue Service with the resources it needs to increase tax compliance from 64% to 70% within two years and thus providing the revenue required to fund public services critical to growing the economy.

Maintaining South Africa’s international relations based upon non-alignment, Africa’s development, boosting trade, and solidarity with struggling nations in particular Palestine and Cuba.

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane said ideally Ramaphosa needs to strike a delicate balance between taking stock of “where we find ourselves as a nation, and providing assuring leadership as to where we are headed in the coming years.

“And this year the door is wide open for real, substantive progress to be announced and actioned.”

Maimane said Bosa expects: