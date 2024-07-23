Politics

‘Inconsistent with the dignity of the judiciary’: DA heads to court over John Hlophe appointment to JSC

‘How can a person who has demonstrated that he will breach fundamental judicial ethics be trusted to evaluate whether candidates for judicial office have the character required of judges?’

23 July 2024 - 14:27
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

The National Assembly’s decision to send the MK party’s parliamentary leader John Hlophe to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) was irrational and “inconsistent with the dignity and independence of the judiciary”, the DA says in court papers...

