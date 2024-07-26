MK Party's vote-rigging case will not be heard on Monday
Directives from the Electoral Court refer the case to a judge for 'case management'
26 July 2024 - 17:38
Despite three notices of withdrawal by the MK Party, its court case alleging “deliberate vote-rigging” and “huge acts of fraud” has instead been referred to an Electoral Court judge for “case management”. However, a hearing scheduled for Monday will no longer proceed...
