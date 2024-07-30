LISTEN | Scrapping R200 electricity surcharge out of the question: Joburg MMC Dada Morero
Reducing the surcharge by R50 would require the city to re-adjust its budget and make up the shortfall, says Morero
30 July 2024 - 14:58
The City of Johannesburg says scrapping the R200 prepaid electricity surcharge is not an option, but it is willing to review the price with a view to decreasing it by R50. However, this can only be implemented in January...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.