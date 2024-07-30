Politics

LISTEN | Scrapping R200 electricity surcharge out of the question: Joburg MMC Dada Morero

Reducing the surcharge by R50 would require the city to re-adjust its budget and make up the shortfall, says Morero

30 July 2024 - 14:58

The City of Johannesburg says scrapping the R200 prepaid electricity surcharge is not an option, but it is willing to review the price with a view to decreasing it by R50. However, this can only be implemented in January...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | ActionSA backs ANC to oust Joburg mayor Gwamanda, wants removal of R200 ... Politics
  2. Joburg to review R200 prepaid electricity fee: finance MMC Politics
  3. Change of heart for Joburg parties as they give R2.5bn loan green light News
  4. Morero’s detractors lobby for Loyiso Masuku to take over as Joburg mayor Politics
  5. POLL | What do you think of Dada Morero being tipped to replace Kabelo Gwamanda ... Politics
  6. Residents still paying R200 surcharge despite council's decision to review it South Africa
  7. R200 prepaid tariff a necessary intervention – Joburg mayor Politics
  8. Thousands sign DA petition to cancel Joburg’s R200 electricity surcharge Politics

Most read

  1. Lesufi faces potential revolt from loyal regions after MEC appointments Politics
  2. LISTEN | Scrapping R200 electricity surcharge out of the question: Joburg MMC ... Politics
  3. Zuma expulsion: what’s next for the comeback king? Politics
  4. ‘We have to love our city more than we dislike each other,’ says Brink on ... Politics
  5. ‘What is left about the EFF?’: Cosatu president says Zille has right to hold DA ... Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer