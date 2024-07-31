KZN premier to set ideology aside to find depoliticised solutions

The KwaZulu-Natal government is embarking on a depoliticised, non-ideologically aligned social dialogue to find meaningful lasting solutions to economic and sociopolitical challenges.

Premier Thami Ntuli announced this during the first state of the province address under the government of provincial unity that recently took over the provincial executive.

Over the next 100 days of his administration, Ntuli said government will prioritise engagements with all sectors of society to enable them to contribute to rebuilding the province.

“We acknowledge that there are sections of society that may perceive themselves alienated from our government, we aim to remedy that. We acknowledge the need for the creation of effective platforms for citizens to engage with their government,” said Ntuli.