'GodZille' on her family, career and regrets
While the name 'GodZille' is often used in the media, it was actually given to the DA federal chairperson by her own children
04 August 2024 - 14:35
She might have ruffled some feathers with her comments on colonialism and was stern in leading the government of national unity talks after the highly contested 2024 national elections, but Helen Zille, a doting grandmother, says she has a passion to fight for the country which accepted her refugee parents...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.