Politics

Voters told us, 'act on these things or you’re out' – ANC can no longer afford complacency: Godlimpi

Despite the idea of local government intervention not being new, acting spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi concedes party may not have played open cards

05 August 2024 - 15:37
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

The former ruling party says it appreciates that it needs to address its shortfalls with urgency...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Zuma puts in an appearance at ANC appeal in MK trademark case Politics
  2. 'We won't support the Gauteng budget,' says DA provincial leader Msimanga Politics
  3. ‘We have to love our city more than we dislike each other,’ says Brink on ... Politics
  4. ‘My coalition is credible,’ says Tshwane mayor on GNU/GLU possibility Politics
  5. ‘UK succession model can help SA’: Hlabisa's plan to end royal disputes Politics
  6. Change of heart for Joburg parties as they give R2.5bn loan green light News

Most read

  1. 'GodZille' on her family, career and regrets Politics
  2. Voters told us, 'act on these things or you’re out' – ANC can no longer afford ... Politics
  3. Plot to oust Mashatile as DA's Steenhuisen touted for deputy president Politics
  4. Zuma firebrands bullish over MK’s chances of winning trademark case again Politics
  5. ‘It’s important to cut out the cancer’: Magashule’s party expels 11 members Politics

Latest Videos

‘I’m the Fikile Mbalula of the DA ... I run the party,’ says Helen Zille
Miss World South Africa finalists learn skills to grow as future leaders