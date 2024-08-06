Cogta MEC questions eThekwini’s ‘attitude’ in dealing with ratepayers
Cooperative governance and traditional affairs head is on a mission to meet municipalities over service delivery issues including billing, water and electricity
06 August 2024 - 19:41
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Thulasizwe Buthelezi has questioned the “attitude” of eThekwini senior management towards its residents after a breakdown in communication with a ratepayers’ group. ..
