Politics

The ‘true reason’ MPs voted against Phala Phala was to protect the president, EFF tells ConCourt

ANC has ‘crossed the line’ between political discipline and constitutional obligation, says the EFF in court papers

06 August 2024 - 21:30
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

The “true reason” the National Assembly decided not to proceed with an impeachment inquiry into the Phala Phala controversy was because ANC MPs were instructed to vote that way as it was “politically appropriate”, the EFF said in a legal argument with the Constitutional Court. ..

