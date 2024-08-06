The ‘true reason’ MPs voted against Phala Phala was to protect the president, EFF tells ConCourt
ANC has ‘crossed the line’ between political discipline and constitutional obligation, says the EFF in court papers
06 August 2024 - 21:30
The “true reason” the National Assembly decided not to proceed with an impeachment inquiry into the Phala Phala controversy was because ANC MPs were instructed to vote that way as it was “politically appropriate”, the EFF said in a legal argument with the Constitutional Court. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.