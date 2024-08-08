Experts say Zuma-led MK party’s support may be waning in KZN
Data analyst Wayne Sussman said the MK party should have had a more favourable outcome in the June by-elections in the province
08 August 2024 - 05:24
Politics experts say the recent by-election results in KwaZulu-Natal where the MK party failed to win wards may indicate that the excitement over the party in the province could be waning. ..
