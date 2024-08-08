EXPLAINER | Why the judge granted ANC leave to appeal in MK trademark case
Judge Mahendra Chetty said another court could differ from the views he held, including those relating to jurisdiction and the merits of the alleged trademark infringement.
08 August 2024 - 13:26
The ANC has been given leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal in the matter in which it lost its court bid to compel political rival the Jacob Zuma-led uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) to change its name and logo...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.