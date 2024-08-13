Politics

ActionSA ready to back ANC Joburg mayor while confident of taking speaker position

'Supply and confidence' model allows parties to support each other on an issue-by-issue basis

13 August 2024 - 13:29

With the ANC’s Dada Morero poised to take over as City of Johannesburg mayor on Friday, ActionSA is preparing to take over as speaker of the council...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Gwamanda resigns as Joburg mayor Politics
  2. ANC officials to decide on future of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda Politics
  3. Why it is taking so long for Gwamanda’s resignation Politics
  4. LISTEN | Scrapping R200 electricity surcharge out of the question: Joburg MMC ... Politics

Most read

  1. ANC officials to decide on future of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda Politics
  2. ActionSA ready to back ANC Joburg mayor while confident of taking speaker ... Politics
  3. Experts say Zuma-led MK party’s support may be waning in KZN Politics
  4. ‘It’s important to cut out the cancer’: Magashule’s party expels 11 members Politics
  5. EXCLUSIVE | Joburg MMC in hot water again over attempts to solicit funds for ... Politics

Latest Videos

Connie Chiume
Miss SA red carpet