DA calls urgent caucus while EFF wants in on new mayoral executive

DA Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Echeozonjoku said the party had yet to decide whether it would support the election of ANC mayoral candidate Dada Morero or field its own candidate

The DA has called an urgent meeting of its Johannesburg council caucus to decide on its approach for Friday's special council meeting which is expected to elect a new mayor after Al Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda’s resignation...