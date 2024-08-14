MK Party and IEC continue to wrangle over withdrawal of vote-rigging case
The commission wants the party to agree to an order that it won’t come back with a similar case ‘without the leave of the court on good cause shown’
14 August 2024 - 05:20
The MK Party (MKP) and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) continue to wrangle over whether the MKP can withdraw its case to set aside the recent national and provincial elections — with the IEC insisting the MKP may only withdraw if it agrees to a court order that it may not bring another case “on the same or substantially similar issues” without the court’s permission. ..
