Eastern Cape to call for a youth league at EFF elective conference
The debate about a youth league was raised previously in the EFF, however, it failed to gather momentum
15 August 2024 - 05:24
The EFF in the Eastern Cape will resurrect the proposal of a youth league when the party meets for its national people's assembly in December to elect a new leadership...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.