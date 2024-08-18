'The ship is sinking, the sooner we realise that and save it the better,' says Panyaza Lesufi
'It can’t be business as usual and that’s what scares me, that we’ve lost power but we still behave as if nothing happened,' says ANC Gauteng chair
18 August 2024 - 15:38
ANC Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi has told the provincial executive committee (PEC) the party is a “sinking ship” that will fully submerge if the party does not learn from its past mistakes...
