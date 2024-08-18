Politics

'The ship is sinking, the sooner we realise that and save it the better,' says Panyaza Lesufi

'It can’t be business as usual and that’s what scares me, that we’ve lost power but we still behave as if nothing happened,' says ANC Gauteng chair

18 August 2024 - 15:38

ANC Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi has told the provincial executive committee (PEC) the party is a “sinking ship” that will fully submerge if the party does not learn from its past mistakes...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Lesufi admits some of his job interventions came too late Politics
  2. DA wants ANC to help it keep Tshwane Politics
  3. ANC's Dada Morero elected as Joburg mayor Politics
  4. LISTEN | ANC confident Morero is the best man to wear the mayoral chain Politics
  5. ActionSA ready to back ANC Joburg mayor while confident of taking speaker ... Politics

Most read

  1. Shivambu likely to be Zuma’s second in command in MK Party Politics
  2. EFF sources claim Floyd Shivambu wants to quit the party Politics
  3. Eastern Cape to call for a youth league at EFF elective conference Politics
  4. DA calls urgent caucus while EFF wants in on new mayoral executive Politics
  5. ‘What is left about the EFF?’: Cosatu president says Zille has right to hold DA ... Politics

Latest Videos

UK riots: Do prisons have the space to jail rioters?
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 19 August 2024