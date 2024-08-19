Politics

Action SA set to nominate Nobuhle Mthembu as the next Joburg speaker

Lesufi says there is a chance Tshwane will be next, but they are going to exercise caution so as to not disrupt the GNU partners

19 August 2024 - 17:55
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

Action SA has nominated Nobuhle Mthembu as the next speaker of the Johannesburg council...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'The ship is sinking, the sooner we realise that and save it the better,' says ... Politics
  2. Shivambu likely to be Zuma’s second in command in MK Party Politics
  3. EFF sources claim Floyd Shivambu wants to quit the party Politics
  4. DA calls urgent caucus while EFF wants in on new mayoral executive Politics
  5. Eastern Cape to call for a youth league at EFF elective conference Politics

Latest Videos

CIC Julius Malema Addresses Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum
Sicily yacht sinking: One dead and six missing as vessel SINKS off Italian coast