Politics

MK Party members, Pietermaritzburg residents take protest to premier’s office

Protesters present demands to KZN premier Thami Ntuli over power supply and unemployment issues

21 August 2024 - 21:10 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

Disgruntled MK Party supporters and Pietermaritzburg residents who braved scorching heat to march to premier Thami Ntuli's office have given the premier five days to resolve grievances related to power supply...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Drama dogs Comrades association with reports of executive resignations Sport
  2. Teacher hijacked at Durban school South Africa
  3. IN PICS | MK Party protesters to march to premier’s office over service ... Politics
  4. R2bn to turn KwaZulu-Natal green in battle against hunger South Africa
  5. Life ban for board member, another cleared of racism allegations at explosive ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Defiant Morero goes against provincial officials’ demand for ANC to control ... Politics
  2. Shivambu likely to be Zuma’s second in command in MK Party Politics
  3. EFF sources claim Floyd Shivambu wants to quit the party Politics
  4. President's recognition doesn't make a person king, Zulu monarch argues in ... Politics
  5. 'The ship is sinking, the sooner we realise that and save it the better,' says ... Politics

Latest Videos

Epic Funny 2 Own Goals in 1 Football Match Fail by Pierre Issa, France vs South ...
Highlights: Springboks v Australia in Perth