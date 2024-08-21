MK Party members, Pietermaritzburg residents take protest to premier’s office
Protesters present demands to KZN premier Thami Ntuli over power supply and unemployment issues
21 August 2024 - 21:10
Disgruntled MK Party supporters and Pietermaritzburg residents who braved scorching heat to march to premier Thami Ntuli's office have given the premier five days to resolve grievances related to power supply...
