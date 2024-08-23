ANALYSIS
De facto MK Party SG Shivambu positioned for higher office
With roots that can be traced to the Young Communist League, Shivambu has the right political dimension to attract the crowd envisioned by Zuma
23 August 2024 - 04:56
It could be argued that former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has earned himself a coveted position in the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, having been appointed its national organiser...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.