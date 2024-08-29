Hlabisa to present cabinet with plan to fix ailing municipalities
His report is expected to specify what each municipality struggles with and the immediate interventions required to turn them around
29 August 2024 - 04:44
Cogta minister Velenkosini Hlabisa is expected to present a 12-month plan to President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet to turn around struggling municipalities. ..
