Politics

Join our revolutionary team and reclaim our country, urges Shivambu

MK Party’s new national organiser came out to support Jacob Zuma at his arms deal trial, a day after clinching a by-election in ward 45 in Rustenburg

29 August 2024 - 16:32 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

MK Party national organiser Floyd Shivambu believes the public has seen an alternative to the government of national unity by throwing their weight behind the party...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. How do I know burnt remains in morgue belong to my son killed over a cellphone? ... News
  2. Unlearn culture of entitlement to a woman's body, says Buti Manamela News
  3. IN PICS | Crack, cash and crime: inside a hijacked building raid News
  4. Police seize more than R4m in fake dollars and arrest 100 undocumented ... South Africa
  5. KZN community rallies behind alleged 'construction mafia' in court South Africa

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Dunga endorses Marshall Dlamini, calls for continuity in EFF ... Politics
  2. DA under siege as partners eye new coalitions and Brink feels the heat Politics
  3. Join our revolutionary team and reclaim our country, urges Shivambu Politics
  4. KZN finance MEC explores revenue-generation strategies for Zulu royals to be ... Politics
  5. Being an MP is one thing but sending Hlophe to the JSC quite another, say the ... Politics

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Parliament Q&A Session
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 29 August 2024