Politics

Dunga on the hours following Shivambu’s resignation and its good relations with the ANC

The party is now in coalition with the ANC in several municipalities in Gauteng and expects to usurp power from the DA in the coming weeks in Tshwane

30 August 2024 - 04:42
Lizeka Tandwa Digital Politics Editor

In the hours after Floyd Shivambu's exit as EFF deputy president, there was a scramble to control the narrative and show that the fort was still intact. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dunga on the hours following Shivambu’s resignation and its good relations with ... Politics
  2. Join our revolutionary team and reclaim our country, urges Shivambu Politics
  3. DA under siege as partners eye new coalitions and Brink feels the heat Politics
  4. EXCLUSIVE | Dunga endorses Marshall Dlamini, calls for continuity in EFF ... Politics
  5. Being an MP is one thing but sending Hlophe to the JSC quite another, say the ... Politics

Latest Videos

Police Minister Sezo Mchunu, Western Cape premier Alan Winde sign cooperation ...
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 30 August 2024