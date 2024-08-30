Politics

Joburg approves recovery and write-off of R75.2bn in wasteful, fruitless, unauthorised expenditure

Committee vows to ensure executive takes prompt steps to recover fruitless expenditure from responsible parties

30 August 2024 - 14:21
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

The City of Johannesburg council has resolved to recover or write-off R75.2bn in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful (UIFW) expenditure, despite protests from the opposition. . ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dunga on the hours following Shivambu’s resignation and its good relations with ... Politics
  2. Join our revolutionary team and reclaim our country, urges Shivambu Politics
  3. DA under siege as partners eye new coalitions and Brink feels the heat Politics
  4. Joburg approves recovery and write-off of R75.2bn in wasteful, fruitless, ... Politics
  5. EXCLUSIVE | Dunga endorses Marshall Dlamini, calls for continuity in EFF ... Politics

Latest Videos

Chronical Deep, Leehleza, Kabza De Small - Hayi Baba (Visualizer) ft. Latique, ...
We wrap up Women’s Month with Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart and administrator ...