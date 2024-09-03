Politics

Eskom chair confident power utility will be profitable soon

The power utility is expected to hit a record six months without load-shedding

03 September 2024 - 04:42
Lizeka Tandwa Digital Politics Editor

Eskom is well on its way to recovery, with board chairperson Mteto Nyati, predicting it won't be long before the power utility is able to operate without bailouts from government. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MK Party's second ward victory in North West a warning for ANC and EFF Politics
  2. Eskom chair confident power utility will be profitable soon Politics
  3. Extortion rife in province without a crime intelligence head for nearly a year Politics
  4. Plot to oust Mashatile as DA's Steenhuisen touted for deputy president Politics
  5. Solly Mapaila’s comments unfortunate and far from the truth, says ANC’s Nomvula ... Politics

Latest Videos

The Road Ahead | Her Future Plans As Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 And Beyond
ANC Youth League media briefing l The future of the GNU