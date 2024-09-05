DA lashes out at MKP for ‘vile’ references in court paper over Hlophe case
The document accuses the applicants of being ‘busybodies’ claiming to enforce the rule of law but ‘were silent when black women were murdered and fed to pigs’
05 September 2024 - 16:49
The DA has asked the three judges hearing its application for an interdict to stop impeached judge John Hlophe from taking up a seat on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), to punish his MK Party through a punitive costs order for “vile references” it made in its legal submissions...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.