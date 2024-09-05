DA lashes out at MKP for ‘vile’ references in court paper over Hlophe case

The document accuses the applicants of being ‘busybodies’ claiming to enforce the rule of law but ‘were silent when black women were murdered and fed to pigs’

The DA has asked the three judges hearing its application for an interdict to stop impeached judge John Hlophe from taking up a seat on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), to punish his MK Party through a punitive costs order for “vile references” it made in its legal submissions...