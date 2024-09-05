Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa briefs media on FOCAC Summit outcomes

05 September 2024 - 14:30 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

China has announced a 10-point partnership plan to support Africa.

The announcement was made by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation Summit in Beijing. The partnership action is a response to concerns raised by African countries. African leaders who attended the summit welcomed the new initiatives.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday addressed the media on the outcomes of the summit.

Earlier, Ramaphosa addressed the summit. Watch his address below:

Courtesy of SABC News

TimesLIVE

