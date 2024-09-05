China has announced a 10-point partnership plan to support Africa.
The announcement was made by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation Summit in Beijing. The partnership action is a response to concerns raised by African countries. African leaders who attended the summit welcomed the new initiatives.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday addressed the media on the outcomes of the summit.
Earlier, Ramaphosa addressed the summit. Watch his address below:
WATCH | Ramaphosa briefs media on FOCAC Summit outcomes
Courtesy of SABC News
China has announced a 10-point partnership plan to support Africa.
The announcement was made by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation Summit in Beijing. The partnership action is a response to concerns raised by African countries. African leaders who attended the summit welcomed the new initiatives.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday addressed the media on the outcomes of the summit.
Earlier, Ramaphosa addressed the summit. Watch his address below:
Courtesy of SABC News
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
UN chief warns Africa's inadequate access to debt relief is recipe for social unrest
China offers Africa R900bn in fresh funding, promises a million jobs
China pledges to encourage investment in Nigeria
China, Tanzania, Zambia sign initial agreement on key railway project
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos