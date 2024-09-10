KZN ANC humbled and no longer arrogant: IFP secretary-general
Siphosethu Ngcobo says the two parties are working well together
10 September 2024 - 04:42
IFP secretary-general Siphosethu Ngcobo believes the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has been humbled after suffering a humiliating defeat in the elections, so much so that the two parties are working well together...
