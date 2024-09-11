I don't want to contest for IFP president: Thami Ntuli
IFP secretary-general Siphosethu Ngcobo says Velenkosini Hlabisa is likely to run uncontested at its next conference
11 September 2024 - 04:44
IFP KwaZulu-Natal provincial chair Thami Ntuli said he does not have the ambition to challenge party president Velenkosini Hlabisa when the party finally holds its elective conference later this year. ..
