Hosting G20 summit in 2025 to cost SA nearly R700m, says Lamola
The summit will be held at the end of November next year and the host city is still to be decided
11 September 2024 - 12:18
The government is looking to spend about R691m hosting the G20 summit next year including the meetings of sherpas (leaders' representatives) and foreign ministers beforehand, says international relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola. ..
