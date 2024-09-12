Politics

DA FedEx pressured Steenhuisen to fire Cabanac, insiders say

Steenhuisen said he made a mistake and found that Cabanac's appointment was distracting from government work

12 September 2024 - 16:45
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

Agriculture ministry chief of staff Roman Cabanac is set to resign after a federal executive committee meeting which pressured minister John Steenhuisen to release him...

