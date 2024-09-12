Politics

EFF not backing down on ‘two-pot’ pension fund fight in parliament

The two-pot system and legislation that the president has signed is going to be ineffective because the funds are not there, says Sinawo Tambo

12 September 2024 - 04:42
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

The EFF has raised concerns about missing pension fund money as a “monumental crisis” that it says could lead to national protests. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. If you sign the Bela Bill you threaten the GNU, Steenhuisen tells Ramaphosa Politics
  2. EXCLUSIVE | Staff face evictions as ANC and YL pass the buck over nonpayment of ... Politics
  3. Mtolo to apologise over Nehawu remarks, while the union withdraws court bid Politics
  4. MK Party's second ward victory in North West a warning for ANC and EFF Politics
  5. Bongani Baloyi coy over rumoured MK Party move Politics

Most read

  1. EFF not backing down on ‘two-pot’ pension fund fight in parliament Politics
  2. Gwarube cancels R10bn-a-year school feeding scheme tender Politics
  3. ANC window dressing for local by-elections in Soweto ward Politics
  4. EXCLUSIVE | Staff face evictions as ANC and YL pass the buck over nonpayment of ... Politics
  5. Hosting G20 summit in 2025 to cost SA nearly R700m, says Lamola Politics

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen reviews GNU and SA's future - Press Club Speech
Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng back in court