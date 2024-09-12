Gwarube cancels R10bn-a-year school feeding scheme tender
Basic education minister will go back to the drawing board with the department to seek ways to make feeding scheme rollout efficient and corruption-free
12 September 2024 - 08:55
The department of basic education has cancelled the R10bn school feeding scheme tender which would have centralised the distribution of meals to millions of pupils in 19,000 schools across the country...
