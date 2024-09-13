Nkandla by-election results show IFP is party of choice in Zuma’s backyard
The tides have shifted from the ‘sea of MK green’ that spread over KZN’s map after the May elections
13 September 2024 - 04:40
The recent victory of the IFP in the by-election in Nkandla demonstrates that the party remains the preferred choice in that region, elections analyst Wayne Sussman says. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.